Brasile, Anielle Franco conferma molestie del ministro Almeida

epa11234087 Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) and Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco (L) pose during the launching ceremony of the Living Black Youth Plan (public policy package for black youth), in the administrative region of Ceilandia, outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil, 21 March 2024. Brazilian President Lula presented a plan to support black youth with a strong speech against racism, which he described as a "scourge" that must be fought in the country and in the world. EPA/Andre Borges