Bozza testo Corte Suprema Usa su aborto per errore online

epa11274204 People rally for abortion rights at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, 11 April 2024. On 09 April 2024 the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that an 1864 abortion law, which pre-dates Arizona’s statehood and provides no exceptions for rape or incest and allows abortions after 6 weeks only if the mother’s life is in jeopardy, was enforceable. The opinion by Arizona’s highest court suggested doctors can be prosecuted under the 1864 law, with the risk of 2-5 years jail time. The decision threw out an earlier lower-court decision that concluded doctors could not be charged for performing abortions in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. Fourteen other US states have banned nearly all abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in 2022 overturning the constitutional right to abortion. EPA/ALLISON DINNER