'Bozza G7, irresponsabili minacce nucleari della Russia'

epa11403926 A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press-service shows Russian MiG-31 fighter jets during the second stage of tactical nuclear drills of Russian and Belarus armed forces at an undisclosed location, 11 June 2024. In accordance with the decision of the President of the Russian Federation, the second stage of the exercise of non-strategic nuclear forces has begun. The exercises are aimed at maintaining the readiness of personnel and equipment of units for the combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons of Russia and Belarus, the Russian Ministry of Defense said. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES