'Bozza G7,aumenteremo consegne armi per la difesa Ucraina'

epa10954012 Two Ukrainian soldiers from the assault brigade 'Bureviy' (Hurricane), a unit of the Ukrainian National Guard, rest during military training ahead of their deployment to the frontline, at a shooting range north of Kyiv, Ukraine, 01 November 2023 (issued 02 November 2023), amid the Russian invasion. The 'Bureviy' is one of the nine assault brigades part of Ukraine's 'Offensive Guard'. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine announced in February 2023 the formation of assault brigades, which can be joined by volunteers, aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense and 'liberating the occupied territories' from Russian forces. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO