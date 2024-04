Bosnia, Dodik respinge nuovamente le accuse in tribunale

epa11284125 President of the Republika Srpska entity, Milorad Dodik (C) arrives for his court hearing at the State Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 17 April 2024. Dodik is accused of disobeying the decisions of country's international envoy High Representative Christian Schmidt, who imposed a new set of changes to the country's election law. EPA/ALMIR RAZIC BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA OUT