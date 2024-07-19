Borrell sonda i 26 ma si va verso il Gymnich a Budapest
epa11485192 High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrives to attend the European Political Community (EPC) meeting at Blenheim Palace, in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, Britain, 18 July 2024. The British Prime Minister will host more than 45 European leaders at Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill, for the European Political Community (EPC) summit. This is the 4th EPC meeting since the grouping was founded in October 2022. EPA/NEIL HALL
AA
BRUXELLES, 19 LUG - Retromarcia, al momento, dell'alto rappresentante Josep Borrell sulla possibilità di trasformare il Consiglio informale Esteri-Difesa, il Gymnich, in un appuntamento formale a Bruxelles, sfilandolo dunque all'Ungheria. Nei giorni scorsi l'ufficio di Borrell ha informato gli Stati membri che l'evento si terrà a Budapest "come da programma" dopo l'opposizione di Berlino. Ma alcune fonti sentite dall'ANSA assicurano che i ministri affronteranno la questione al Consiglio Affari Esteri di lunedì, sebbene il tema non sia in agenda. "Vuole sentire le loro posizioni", spiega una fonte.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti