Borrell, Israele ha diritto a difendersi, non a vendicarsi

epa11233674 epa11233621 High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell talks to the media as he arrives to attend the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 21 March 2024. EU leaders are expected to address security and defence, continued support to Ukraine and the situation in the Middle-East as well as the EU's enlargement, external relations, migration, agriculture and the European Semester during a two-day summit. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS