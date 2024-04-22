Borrell, 'a Gaza nessun progresso significativo su nulla'

epa11293354 High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell speaks to the press at the start of a European Foreign Affairs Council, in Luxembourg, 22 April 2024. The EU foreign ministers, joined by defense ministers, gather in Luxembourg on 22 April for their monthly council meeting to discuss Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, including developments on the ground and in the wider region. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET