Borrell a G7, Usa hanno loro linea ma europei seguano Cpi

epa11740240 (1st row L-R): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, France's Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, Germany's Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock, Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell; (2nd row L-R): Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Jordan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem al-Hashimy and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit pose for a familly photo during a working meeting with Arab Countries at the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Fiuggi, Italy, 25 November 2024. EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO