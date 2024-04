Bombardata base militare in Iraq, un morto e 8 feriti

epa08112481 (FILE) - A handout photo made available by the US Army shows a part of Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, 30 September 2011 (reissued 08 January 2020). According to Iranian state TV on 08 January 2020, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Crops (IRGC) launched a series of rockets targeting al Asad air base, one of the bases hosting US military troops in Iraq. The attack comes days after top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, head of the IRGC's Quds force, was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad. EPA/BRIAN QUINN / US ARMY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES