Bombardamento russo su Kharkiv, ucciso un undicenne
epa11693221 A handout photo made available by the official telegram channel of the Head of the Kharkiv Military Administration Oleg Synegubov shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of the Russian glide-bomb attack on a nine-flour residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 30 October 2024 amid the ongoing Russian invasion. At least 29 people were injured and a child was killed, according to a post by Kharkiv Military Administration Oleg Synegubov on his telegram channel. EPA/Kharkiv Military Administration handout HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 31 OTT - Un ragazzo di 11 anni è morto per le gravi ferite riportate in un bombardamento russo sulla città di Kharkiv, nel nord-est dell'Ucraina. Secondo quanto riferito dalle autorità locali ci sono anche 29 feriti. La bomba aerea guidata ha colpito un edificio in città, distruggendo vari piani.
