Bolsonaro shock, 'nessuno mi arresta, sparerò per uccidere'

epa11021294 Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (C) arrives at the Argentine National Congress to attend the ceremony in which president-elect Javier Milei will be sworn in as president of Argentina in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 December 2023. The far-right libertarian economist Milei will be sworn in at the National Congress to become president of the South American country for the period 2023-2027 after winning the runoff election on 19 November. EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni