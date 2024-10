Bolsonaro, 'sarò io il candidato della destra al voto del 2026'

epa11675789 Brazilian far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a campaign event to support current Sao Paulo mayor and re-election candidate Ricardo Nunes (not pictured), in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 22 October 2024. Bolsonaro expressed his support for Nunes during an event aimed at uniting factions within the right-wing coalition, just five days prior to Brazil's municipal election. Nunes is set to compete against left-wing contender Guilherme Boulos, who is backed by the current president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. EPA/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA