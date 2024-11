Bolsonaro conta sull'aiuto di Trump per tornare al potere

epa10503479 Former President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), billed as the largest conservative gathering in the world, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, USA, 04 March 2023. Though this year’s speakers include former US President Donald Trump and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, many other conservatives are skipping the conference after a male campaign aid accused CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp of sexual assault. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO