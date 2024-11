Bolivia, 'sostenitori di Morales sequestrano 200 soldati'

epa11696148 Supporters of Bolivia's former president, Evo Morales clash with members of the Bolivian police in Parotani, Bolivia, 01 November 2024. A large contingent of Bolivian police and military worked to clear roads blocked by Morales supporters for 19 days in protest against an arrest warrant against Bolivia's ex-leader (2006-2019), who is under investigation for alleged statutory rape and human trafficking. Prosecutors announced on 10 October that an arrest warrant against Morales was issued to ensure his testimony regarding the charges. EPA/LUIS GANDARILLAS