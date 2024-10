Bolivia, Morales indagato per abusi e tratta di esseri umani

epa11621747 Bolivia's former president and leader of the ruling party, Evo Morales, addresses supporters during a rally in La Paz, Bolivia, 23 September 2024. Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales asked the electoral body to recognize the congress in which they defined the candidacy of the former president in the 2025 elections, threatening with national road blockade upon denial. On 23 September, Morales gave an ultimatum to President Luis Arce, demanding to change his ministers within 24 hours if he wanted to finish his term in office. EPA/Luis Gandarillas