Bolivia, il governo contro Morales: 'Cerca la crisi strutturale'

epa11402634 Former president of Bolivia Evo Morales speaks during an event to proclaim his candidacy for the 2025 presidential elections, in Villa Tunari, Bolivia, 10 June 2024. The former president of Bolivia Evo Morales (2006-2019) insisted before thousands of his followers that he is qualified to be a candidate in the 2025 presidential elections and demanded that the Luis Arce government promulgate the law to cease the functions of the magistrates of Bolivia. highest courts of the country. EPA/Jorge Abrego