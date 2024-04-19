Blinken, 'su Rafah molto chiari, contrari a operazione'
epa11260103 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) leaves the room after speaking to the press during the EU-US Trade and Technology Council (TTC) in Leuven, Belgium, 05 April 2024. The EU-US Trade and Technology Council meeting (TTC6) will discuss navigating global trade hurdles, fostering advancements in new technologies, supporting the green transition, building robust supply chains, and bolstering economic security. This EU-US platform, formally known as the Trade and Technology Council, is designed for ongoing cooperation between the European Commission and the United States. In conjunction with the sixth ministerial meeting of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council (TTC) hosted by Belgium, there will be the official launch of the Critical Raw Materials Club. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS
AA
CAPRI, 19 APR - "Voglio in primo luogo ripetere la nostra impostazione" che quella di "evitare l'escalation e chiediamo tutte le parti di controllare le loro azioni". Su Rafah "siamo stati molto chiari: non possiamo essere favorevoli a un'operazione militare a Rafah". Lo ha detto il Segretario di Stato Usa Antony Blinken in conferenza stampa al termine del G7 Esteri a Capri. "Crediamo che si possono raggiungere gli stessi obiettivi con altri mezzi".
