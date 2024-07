Blinken, 'Paesi Nato hanno iniziato a trasferire F16 a Kiev'

epa11420351 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not picured) at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, 18 June 2024. NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg met with US Secretary of State Blinken the day after Stoltenberg met with US President Biden at the White House. The upcoming NATO Summit, 09-11 July in Washington, DC, will focus on bolstering Ukraine while observing the 75th anniversary of the NATO alliance. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS