Blinken, non tutte le richieste di Hamas sono realizzabili

epa11404099 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a plenary session during the 'Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza' Conference, in the Dead Sea region, Jordan, 11 June 2024. One day after the UN Security Council passed a resolution supporting a US-brokered Gaza ceasefire, Jordan on 11 June hosts a conference to address the emergency humanitarian response for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The event is jointly organized with Egypt and the United Nations, with the attendance of US Secretary of State Blinken and Palestinian President Abbas. More than 37,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMAD ALI