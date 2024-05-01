Blinken, 'non ci fermeremo finché gli ostaggi non torneranno'
epa11311662 Demonstrators hold up banners during a protest calling for the immediate release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, outside the venue where the US Secretary of State and the Israeli President are meeting in Tel Aviv, Israel, 01 May 2024. US Secretary of State Blinken is visiting Israel as part of his trip to the region to discuss ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, secure the release of hostages, and increase humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave. According to the Israeli military, 133 Israelis, who were abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the 07 October 2023 attacks by Hamas, remain in captivity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
TEL AVIV, 01 MAG - "Non ci fermeremo finché non vi riunirete ai vostri cari, quindi per favore siate forti, mantenete la fede, saremo con voi ogni singolo giorno finché non avremo portato a termine tutto questo". Lo ha detto il segretario di stato Usa Antony Blinken incontrando fuori dal suo albergo a Tel Aviv le decine di persone che stavano manifestando a suo favore per il rilascio degli ostaggi. "Non ci arresteremo finchè ogni uomo, donna, soldati, civile non sia tornato a casa", ha detto Blinken che ha poi ribadito: "sul tavolo delle trattative c'è una proposta molto intelligente, Hamas deve dire sì. E' necessario che venga realizzata".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti