Blinken, Netanyahu ha riaffermato impegno cessate il fuoco
A handout photo made available by Israel's Government Press Office (GPO) shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) shaking hands with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) during a meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, 01 May 2024.
TEL AVIV, 11 GIU - Il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu "ha riaffermato il suo impegno" per il cessate il fuoco a Gaza: lo ha reso noto il segretario di Stato americano, Antony Blinken. "Ieri sera ho incontrato Netanyahu, che ha riaffermato il suo impegno nei confronti della proposta di accordo per il cessate il fuoco", ha detto Blinken, riferendosi al piano presentato dagli Stati Uniti alle Nazioni Unite. Il capo della diplomazia statunitense ha inoltre definito un "segnale incoraggiante" la reazione di Hamas, che ha dichiarato di aver accolto con favore la risoluzione del Consiglio di Sicurezza dell'Onu approvata martedì che chiedeva un cessate il fuoco nella Striscia di Gaza.
