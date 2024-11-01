Blinken, 'Israele faciliti le vaccinazioni antipolio a Gaza'
epa11653676 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for the 12th ASEAN-US Summit as part of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits at the National Convention Center in Vientiane, Laos, 11 October 2024. Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) convene at a summit hosted by Laos in the capital of Vientiane to strengthen diplomatic ties and discuss the ongoing civil unrest in Myanmar and tension in the South China Sea. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
AA
NEW YORK, 31 OTT - Il segretario di Stato americano Antony Blinken chiede a Israele di facilitare il secondo ciclo di vaccinazioni antipolio a Gaza. "E' urgente che sia completato nei prossimi giorni", ha detto Blinken, come riportano i media. Il primo ciclo è stato completato e il secondo, necessario per ottenere l'immunità, doveva iniziare il 14 ottobre ma è stato sospeso a causa degli intensi bombardamenti di Israele.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti