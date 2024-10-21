Blinken in Israele per nuovo tentativo di cessate il fuoco
epa11653676 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for the 12th ASEAN-US Summit as part of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits at the National Convention Center in Vientiane, Laos, 11 October 2024. Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) convene at a summit hosted by Laos in the capital of Vientiane to strengthen diplomatic ties and discuss the ongoing civil unrest in Myanmar and tension in the South China Sea. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
AA
WASHINGTON, 21 OTT - Il segretario di Stato americano Antony Blinken parte oggi per Israele e i Paesi arabi in un nuovo tentativo di spingere un cessate il fuoco a Gaza dopo che lo Stato ebraico ha ucciso il leader di Hamas, ha dichiarato il Dipartimento di Stato. Blinken, in viaggio fino a venerdì, "discuterà dell'importanza di porre fine alla guerra a Gaza, di garantire il rilascio di tutti gli ostaggi e di alleviare le sofferenze del popolo palestinese", ha dichiarato il dipartimento di Stato in un comunicato.
