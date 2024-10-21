Blinken in Giordania mercoledì per premere sulla tregua
epa11653688 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the 12th ASEAN-US Summit as part of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits at the National Convention Center in Vientiane, Laos, 11 October 2024. Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) convene at a summit hosted by Laos in the capital of Vientiane to strengthen diplomatic ties and discuss the ongoing civil unrest in Myanmar and tension in the South China Sea. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
WASHINGTON, 21 OTT - Antony Blinken sarà in visita in Giordania domani, mercoledì, per premere sul cessate il fuoco a Gaza. Lo riferisce un funzionario americano. Il segretario di Stato americano è partito ieri per una missione in Medio Oriente fino al 25 ottobre che lo porterà anche in Israele oltre che in alcuni Paesi arabi.
