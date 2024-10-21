Blinken in Giordania mercoledì per premere sulla tregua

epa11653688 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the 12th ASEAN-US Summit as part of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits at the National Convention Center in Vientiane, Laos, 11 October 2024. Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) convene at a summit hosted by Laos in the capital of Vientiane to strengthen diplomatic ties and discuss the ongoing civil unrest in Myanmar and tension in the South China Sea. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT