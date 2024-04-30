Blinken, 'Hamas accetti la proposta sulla tregua'
epa11308557 A handout photo made available by the World Economic Forum shows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaking at a conversation session during the World Economic Forum Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 29 April 2024. EPA/Deepu Das / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AMMAN, 30 APR - Il segretario di Stato americano Antony Blinken chiede ad Hamas di accettare "senza ulteriori ritardi" la proposta per una tregua a Gaza.
