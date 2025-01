Blinken, 'ci aspettiamo che l'accordo Gaza parta domenica'

epa11822448 US President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) as Biden prepares to deliver the last foreign policy speech of his presidency at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, 13 January 2025. Biden emphasized the value of foreign alliances, including with NATO, stating that the US is 'in a fundamentally better place than it was four years ago.' EPA/JIM LO SCALZO