Blinken, 'basta mercanteggiare sulla tregua a Gaza'

epa11378966 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a statement, accompanied by Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova (not pictured) at Kbely military airport, in Prague, Czech Republic, 30 May 2024. Blinken is visiting Prague to attend the informal NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting on 30 and 31 May 2024 to discuss priorities for the upcoming NATO Washington Summit. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK