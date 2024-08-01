Bimbe accoltellate a Southport: 17enne incriminato, oggi udienza

epa11510096 People gather to pay their respects during a vigil for the victims of a stabbing attack in Southport, Britain 30 July 2024. Merseyside Police have confirmed that a third child, aged 9, has died as a result of a knife attack in Southport and confirmed that the other two victims were ages six and seven. Eight other children remain in critical condition along with two adults. Armed police arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and while the motivation for the attack remains unclear, it is not being treated as terrorist-related. EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN