Bimba col niqab: sindaco Pordenone, non si indossi a scuola

epa09826708 Indian Muslim women wearing hijab and niqab walk down after attending classes in Bangalore, India 15 March 2022. The Karnataka State High Court upheld the hijab ban and dismissed pro hijab petitions in educational institutions and the high court also said that wearing the hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in view of the Hijab row verdict in few district and Bangalore until 19 March. EPA/JAGADEESH NV