Bill e Hillary Clinton appoggiano Kamala Harris
epa11364875 Former US President Bill Clinton (L) and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) arrive to attend a state dinner in honor of Kenya's president hosted by the US president and First Lady at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 23 May 2024. Kenyan President William Ruto's state visit marks the 60th anniversary of US-Kenya diplomatic relations and is the first state visit to the White House of an African leader since 2008. EPA/TIERNEY L. CROSS / POOL
NEW YORK, 21 LUG - Bill e Hillary Clinton appoggiano Kamala Harris. "Siamo onorati di unirci al presidente nell'appoggiare la vicepresidente Harris e faremo qualsiasi cosa per sostenerla", affermano in una nota.
