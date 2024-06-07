Biden si scusa con Zelensky per il ritardo sugli aiuti
epa11025625 US President Joe Biden (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) enter the room to hold a joint news conference in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, on the White House complex in Washington, DC, USA, 12 December 2023. Ukrainian President Zelensky is in Washington to meet with members of Congress at the US Capitol and US President Joe Biden at the White House to make a last-ditch effort to convince the US Congress for further military aid before the holiday recess. Republicans want concessions from Democrats on border security in order to support aid to Ukraine. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
WASHINGTON, 07 GIU - Joe Biden si è per la prima volta scusato pubblicamente con Volodymyr Zelensky per lo stallo al Congresso degli aiuti militari. "Mi scuso per quelle settimane in cui sapevate cosa stava accadendo sul fronte dell'assistenza", ha detto il presidente nel suo colloquio con il leader di Kiev a Parigi ribadendo il sostegno degli Stati Uniti all'Ucraina. "Siamo impegnati fino in fondo al vostro fianco", ha sottolineato il commander-in-chief.
