Biden, 'sì di Israele e Hamas al piano ma resta lavoro da fare'
epa11473499 US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the 75th Anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, USA, 10 July 2024. President Biden is under increasing pressure from Democrats to step aside as the partyâ€™s presidential candidate. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
AA
NEW YORK, 12 LUG - Israele e Hamas hanno approvato il piano di Biden per un cessate il fuoco e per riportare gli ostaggi a casa. Lo afferma il presidente degli Stati Uniti su X, sottolineando che resta comunque del "lavoro da fare". "Sei settimane fa ho presentato un ampio piano per raggiungere un cessate il fuoco e portare gli ostaggi a casa. Anche se resta del lavoro da fare, l'accordo" è stato approvata da Israele e Hamas, afferma il presidente.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti