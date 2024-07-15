'Biden ordina protezione Secret Service per Robert Kennedy J.'
epa11479084 US President Joe Biden delivers an address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 14 July 2024. Biden's address comes after Former US President Donald Trump was injured by a bullet in an assassination attempt on 13 July during a campaign rally. EPA/Erin Schaff / POOL
AA
WASHINGTON, 15 LUG - "Joe Biden ha ordinato la protezione del Secret Service per il candidato indipendente Robert Kennedy Junior". Lo ha detto il segretario per la Sicurezza nazionale americana Alejandro Mayorkas in un briefing della Casa Bianca.
