'Biden, non sosterrei attacco a siti nucleari iraniani'
epa11634437 US President Joe Biden speaks after a briefing from Governor of North Carolina Roy Cooper and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on the latest operational updates from the impact of Hurricane Helene in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 30 September 2024. EPA/BONNIE CASH / POOL
NEW YORK, 02 OTT - Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Joe Biden ha detto che non sosterrebbe un attacco ai siti nucleari iraniani, secondo quanto riportato dall'agenzia Bloomberg. il presidente ha inoltre detto che a breve parlerà con il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu.
