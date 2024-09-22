Biden, 'non ho ancora deciso sui missili a lungo raggio'
epa11619776 US President Joe Biden walks to deliver comments to the news media after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 22 September 2024. President Biden is returning from Wilmington, Delaware where he hosted the leaders of Australia, India and Japan at his home for his final Quad Summit. EPA/SHAWN THEW / POOL
AA
WASHINGTON, 22 SET - Joe Biden non ha ancora deciso se autorizzare o meno l'Ucraina ad usare i missili a lungo raggio americani in territorio russo. Lo ha detto Joe Biden ai giornalisti al seguito. Il presidente Usa ha poi parlato del Medio Oriente affermando che sta "facendo il possibile per evitare l'escalation".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti