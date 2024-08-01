Biden-Netanyahu hanno discusso nuovi schieramenti difensivi Usa

epa07550262 (FILE) - General view of the United States Navy USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier during its visit to the Palma Bay in Palma, Balearic Islands, Spain, 16 April 2019 (reissued 06 May 2019). According to media reports, the US is sending the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force to the Middle East as a deterrent to Iran. In 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal, aimed at restricting Iran's nuclear activity in return for economic incentives. Also, the US recently declared the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization and re-imposed sanctions on Iranian oil exports. The US's actions are in response to Iran's alleged illicit nuclear activities and involvement in regional conflicts. EPA/CATI CLADERA