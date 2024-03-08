Biden, firmerò il bando di TikTok se il Congresso lo approva
epa11207689 US President Joe Biden waves on the South Lawn of the White House before departing by Marine One en route to Pennsylvania, in Washington, DC, USA, 08 March 2024. President Biden travels to Philadelphia to attend a campaign event the day after delivering his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL
AA
WASHINGTON, 08 MAR - Joe Biden firmerà il bando di TikTok se il Congresso lo approverà: lo ha detto il presidente Usa ai reporter.
