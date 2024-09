Biden e Starmer ribadiscono il sostegno all'Ucraina

epa11471648 US President Joe Biden (R) and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) participate in a bilateral meeting at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 10 July 2024. Starmer stated he would publish a roadmap showing how the UK would spend 2.5 percent of its gross domestic product on defense as the prime minister faced calls from the British military and allies abroad to clarify his policy ahead of this week's NATO summit in Washington. EPA/TING SHEN / POOL