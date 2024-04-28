Biden e Netanyahu hanno parlato di ostaggi e cessate fuoco
epa10925268 US President Joe Biden (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) during a joint press confrence in Tel Aviv, Israel, 18 October 2023. President Biden pledged US support for Israel and said the overnight attack on a hospital in the Gaza strip 'appears' to have been caused 'by the other team' EPA/MIRIAM ALSTER / POOL
NEW YORK, 28 APR - Il presidente americano Joe Biden e il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu hanno "rivisto le trattative in corso per assicurarsi il rilascio degli ostaggi insieme a un immediato cessate il fuoco a Gaza". Lo afferma la Casa Bianca riferendo del colloquio telefonico fra i due leader. Biden ha anche ribadito al premier israeliano l'incrollabile sostegno americano alla sicurezza di Israele ma anche "la sua chiara posizione" su Rafah.
