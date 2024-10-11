Biden domenica in Florida sui luoghi dell'uragano

epa11653037 A woman walks through a flooded street in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton in Bradenton, Florida, USA, 10 October 2024. The National Hurricane Center's Live Hurricane Tracker shows that Hurricane Milton made landfall on the west coast of Florida on 09 October evening. Milton, which rapidly intensified into a Category 5 hurricane on Monday, is weakening as it approaches the shore but will continue to cause significant weather impacts across the state. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH