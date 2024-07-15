Biden critica la scelta del vice di Trump, è pro-ricchi

epa11480382 Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks on the opening day of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 15 July 2024. The convention comes just a few days after a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man attempted to assassinate former president and current Republic presidential nominee Donald Trump. The RNC is being held 15 to 18 July 2024 and is where delegates from the Republican Party select their nominees for president and vice president in the 2024 US presidential election. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO