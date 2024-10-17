Biden arrivato a Berlino, più speranzoso su tregua a Gaza
epa11664371 US President Joe Biden leaves the White House to board Marine One, Washington, DC, USA, 17 October 2024. President Biden is due to visit Germany to attend an Order of Merit Ceremony and meet with the German Chancellor. EPA/WILL OLIVER
WASHINGTON, 17 OTT - "Spno più speranzoso per un cessate il fuoco a Gaza" dopo la morte di Sinwar. Lo ha detto Joe Biden al suo arrivo a Berlino. "Spero che la guerra finisca molto presto", ha aggiunto.
