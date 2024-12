Biden approva 571 mln di aiuti militari a Taiwan

epa11700230 Taiwanese President William Lai (Lai Ching-te) waves to attendees during a keel laying ceremony of an indigenous light frigate with air defense capabilities, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, 04 November 2024. The naval frigate, co-manufactured by Taiwan-based Jong Shyn Shipbuilding Company and American naval architecture firm Gibbs & Cox, is equipped with vertical launching platforms for missiles and United States Lockheed Martin's CMS-330 combat management system, amid China's increasing military presence in the Taiwan Strait. EPA/DANIEL CENG