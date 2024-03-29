Biden, al lavoro ogni giorno per il rilascio di Gershkovich
epa11105057 US journalist Evan Gershkovich (R) is escorted from the Lefortovsky Court building in Moscow, Russia, 26 January 2024. A Moscow court will decide on January 26 whether to extend the pre-trial detention of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained last March on spying charges during a reporting trip to the Urals. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
AA
WASHINGTON, 29 MAR - Il presidente Usa Joe Biden ha detto che "sta lavorando ogni giorno" per il rilascio del giornalista americano detenuto da un anno in Russia con l'accusa di spionaggio Evan Gershkovich.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti