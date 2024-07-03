Biden, 'al duello tv ho fatto un casino'
epa11451534 US President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the US Supreme Court Presidential Immunity ruling for the Trump vs. United States case at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 01 July 2024. The Court released their ruling which stated that a sitting president has immunity from criminal liability for actions taken while in office that are deemed Official Acts. EPA/SAMUEL CORUM / POOL
AA
WASHINGTON, 03 LUG - "Ho fatto un casino, ho commesso un errore". Lo ha detto Joe Biden parlando del duello tv con Donald Trump in una nuova intervista alla radio al 'The Eangram show', registrata oggi e che sarà trasmessa domani mattina tra le 8:00 e le 10:00 ora locale (le 14:00-16:00 di oggi in Italia). "E' una vergogna che Trump parli di 'lavori per i neri', intendendo impieghi sminuenti", ha aggiunto il presidente statunitense.
