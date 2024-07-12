Biden ai supporter in Michigan, 'vi assicuro che sto bene'
epa11473493 US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the 75th Anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, USA, 10 July 2024. President Biden is under increasing pressure from Democrats to step aside as the partyâ€™s presidential candidate. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
AA
WASHINGTON, 12 LUG - "Vi assicuro che sto bene". Lo ha detto Joe Biden ad un evento elettorale in Michigan. "Dobbiamo finire il lavoro", ha sottolineato ricordando di aver deciso di scendere in campo quando il figlio Beau è morto di cancro nel 2015. "Anche nel 2020 dicevano che avremmo perso e invece abbiamo vinto", ha sottolineato il presidente Usa. "La stampa dice che sono ingenuo anche se ho 270 anni", ha poi scherzato: "Ho solo 41 anni".
