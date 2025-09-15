Bessent, c'è accordo quadro su TikTok
epa12360283 US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (R) arrives to the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, ahead of the men’s singles final, in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 07 September 2025. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO
NEW YORK, 15 SET - C'è un accordo quadro su TikTok: "Donald Trump e Xi Jinping parleranno per completare" l'intesa. Lo ha detto il segretario al Tesoro Scott Bessent al termine delle trattative con la Cina, secondo quanto riporta l'agenzia Bloomberg.
