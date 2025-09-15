Giornale di Brescia
Abbonati
Italia e Estero

Bessent, c'è accordo quadro su TikTok

epa12360283 US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (R) arrives to the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, ahead of the men’s singles final, in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 07 September 2025. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO
epa12360283 US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (R) arrives to the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, ahead of the men’s singles final, in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 07 September 2025. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO
AA

NEW YORK, 15 SET - C'è un accordo quadro su TikTok: "Donald Trump e Xi Jinping parleranno per completare" l'intesa. Lo ha detto il segretario al Tesoro Scott Bessent al termine delle trattative con la Cina, secondo quanto riporta l'agenzia Bloomberg.

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato

Argomenti
NEW YORK

Suggeriti per te

Caricamento...
Caricamento...
Caricamento...

Disattiva il tuo AdBlocker

La pubblicità è fondamentale per sostenere il nostro lavoro e permetterci di offrirti un giornalismo di qualità. Ti invitiamo a disattivare il blocco pubblicitario per continuare a navigare su Giornale di Brescia e supportare il nostro impegno. Grazie per la comprensione.

Ecco come disattivare gli AdBlocker più diffusi
AdBlock
Ghostery
UBlock
  1. Clicca l’icona dell’AdBlocker nella toolbar del browser
  2. Nel popup che si apre trovi le informazioni per disattivare il servizio
  3. Ricarica la pagina se necessario