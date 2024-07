Beryl si abbatte sul Messico come uragano di categoria 2

epa11455966 Men look at one of the destroyed docks at the ZarPar marina after the passage of Hurricane Beryl, in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic, 3 July 2024. The Dominican Republic and Haiti emerged almost unscathed from the passage of Hurricane Beryl, whose main effect on the island of Hispaniola, shared by both countries, was the heavy swell that hit the Caribbean coast, and a few electricity and water supply issues. EPA/Orlando Barria