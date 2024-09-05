Berlino, sventato un possibile attentato al consolato d'Israele

epa11586581 An Israeli flag (L) flutters in front of the Israeli Consulate General building as police officers secure the area after a shooting near the NS Documentation Center for the History of National Socialism building in Munich, Germany, 05 September 2024. German police officers on 05 September shot a man who was carrying a firearm and opened fire near the Israeli Consulate General and the Nazi Documentation Center in Munich. According to the police, there is no evidence of any other suspects. EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI